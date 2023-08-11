PADUCAH — Foggy start for today with clear skies. Possible thunderstorms move in overnight and in to tomorrow, with a chance for more scattered storms on Sunday. High temperature of 91 and a low of 72.
...Patchy Dense Fog Possible Through Mid Morning... While overnight fog was starting to dissipate early this morning, patches of dense fog remained, especially across portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and far southern Illinois. The fog will continue to burn off and should dissipate by 9 AM. Until then, slow down, leave extra following distance, and give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.
- Paducah's housing authority encourages renters to sign up for Housing Choice Voucher Program
- Alligator caught in Murray, Kentucky
- Georgia mother who alleges baby was decapitated during delivery files lawsuit
- New school bus routes a 'disaster,' Kentucky superintendent admits. Last kids got home at 10 p.m.
- Princeton, Kentucky, man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution
- McCracken County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases
- School resource officers are sharing their back to school photos
- Killing of man who was fatally stabbed while dancing at a Brooklyn gas station will be prosecuted as a hate crime, prosecutor says
- First a snake fell from the sky. Then a Texas grandma found herself inside the chaos of a hawk after its prey
- Interim coach helping Marshall County move past hazing incident
