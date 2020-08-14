Chance of scattered storms today with temperatures in the mid 80s.
71°F
Cloudy
86°F / 71°F
- Family mourns after 5-year-old boy shot and killed while riding bike in North Carolina
- Calloway County sheriff announces resignation
- Contractor begins stabilizing site of massive landslide near Hickman church
- Hickman County Schools superintendent explains decision to begin in-person classes, despite governor's recommendation
- Anna, Illinois, man sentenced for smuggling meth into jail
- Murray school board votes to start year with online instruction for all students
- Calloway County School Board sticks with plan to start year with in-person classes on Aug. 24
- Woman faces 'numerous' charges in identity theft case, Weakley County Sheriff's Department says
- Ibuprofen and coronavirus: What’s the link?
- Paducah man talks "world's toughest race" ahead of Amazon Prime series release
