PADUCAH — Clear skies today with a high temperature of 84 and a low of 61.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
61°
Clear
82° / 61°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Gov. Beshear has proposed a $1.1 billion investment to support pay increases for all Kentucky school personnel
- Sheriff's office asks for help identifying suspect in Livingston County burglary
- Grand jury to hear case of man charged in hit-and-run collision that claimed Mercedeys Culligan's life
- Man sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of girl during remote-learning class
- The Mayfield Police Department needs your help to solve a hit and run case that happened Monday night
- TBI investigating after suspects killed, hostage and officers injured in Clarksville, Tennessee shooting
- Report: Lawsuit accuses Cameron, AG's office of employment discrimination
- Leaders react to alleged sex offender registry violations by Grand Rivers tourism director
- Lack of affordable housing causing people to struggle in Paducah
- Ötzi the Iceman’s true appearance revealed by new DNA analysis
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.