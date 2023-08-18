PADUCAH — Sunny today and through the weekend. Heat moves back in on Sunday with an excessive heat watch in effect for portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. The high temperature today is 84 with a low of 60.
- Gov. Beshear has proposed a $1.1 billion investment to support pay increases for all Kentucky school personnel
- Local school district implementing new policies for Senate Bill 150
- Jack Harlow will be performing at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky in December
- Gridiron Glory Top Ten Players: #2 Jhaden Vaughn
- Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce
- Sheriff's office asks for help identifying suspect in Livingston County burglary
- Dresden beats Westview 40-34 in season opener
- Kentucky woman charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to 2022 overdose death
- Tall grass impacts visibility for drivers along west Kentucky roads
- Maui's emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire
