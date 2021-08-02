Tracking temperatures in the 80s with low humidity.
71°F
Sunny
71°F / 65°F
- Marshall county sheriff deputies looking for man considered armed and dangerous
- Law enforcement standoff continues in Marshall County after shooting
- Local communities gather to support 14-year-old fighting rare disease
- Local woman collects shoes for people in need in west Kentucky
- Man charged with murder after body found in Hickman County, Kentucky
- Beshear: Kentucky sees highest one-day COVID-19 case total since Feb. 19
- McCarthy jokes 'it will be hard not to hit' Pelosi with gavel if he becomes House speaker
- Price advances to Olympic Hammer Throw finals
- Talley falls short of first LPGA Tour win after two hole playoff
- McCracken County reaches settlement with Walgreens over property taxes
