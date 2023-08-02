Active weather is expected for the next two to three days across the region. We're tracking two rounds of storms, with the potential for some flooding late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms producing heavy rain may lead to flash flooding across portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Repeated rounds of thunderstorms may lead to areas of 5 to 7 inches of rain. This would lead to flash flooding in areas seeing the heaviest rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
