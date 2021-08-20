Tracking temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning... Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning across portions of the Quad State. The fog should burn off quickly after sunrise, however, if you are driving around daybreak, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Exercise caution by slowing down and using your low beam headlights. Be sure to leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and be extra vigilant in construction zones. Plan to give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.
Currently in Paducah
71°F
Fog
84°F / 70°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- McCracken County to offer virtual learning again for students
- Federal judge issues restraining order over Kentucky governor's school mask mandate
- Marshall County Schools offering virtual learning option for students
- Police identify suspect who surrendered after claiming to have a bomb near US Capitol
- Kentucky reports 3rd highest day of COVID-19 cases, including more than 1,000 cases among kids and teens
- School leaders talk contact tracing in west Kentucky schools
- Reporting cases among school-age children, health department asks community to get vaccinated
- U.S. 62 and Childress Road in McCracken County back open to normal traffic
- SSM restricting visitors at all facilities due to COVID-19
- City of Paducah's interest in West McCracken County continues as more businesses emerge and relocate
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.