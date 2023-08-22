PADUCAH — Hot and humid today with heat indexes ranging from 110-115. Foggy this morning and partly cloudy throughout the day. High temperature of 97 and a low of 75.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
