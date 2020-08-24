Hot and humid today with temperatures in the 90s and feels-like temperatures around 100.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
75°F
Sunny
75°F / 66°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- St. Jude Dream Home winner says 'there's hope for everybody' after losing wife to cancer this year
- Victims, suspects named in deadly double shooting in McCracken County
- Kellyanne Conway announces she's leaving the White House, husband stepping away from Lincoln Project
- Police: 3 shot inside Lexington mall, one dead
- Suspects in custody after deadly shooting in McCracken County
- 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Drawing Special
- Local doctor and nurse share experience after testing positive for COVID-19
- NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab
- Man charged with murder in Kentucky woman's 2016 death
- Illinois officials report 1,893 new COVID-19 cases; 20 counties put on 'warning' status
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.