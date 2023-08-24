PADUCAH — An excessive heat warning is still in effect as heat indexes get into the 100's. Sunny and humid today with a high of 97 and a low of 75.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
