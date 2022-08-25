Moisture coming up from the south could give us a couple of isolated storms between Murray and Martin. Highs for the next two days in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Daily chances of scattered showers Monday - Wednesday of next week.
Wake Up Weather: 8/25/2022
Charity Blanton
