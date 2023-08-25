PADUCAH — Sunny today with heat indexes still ranging from 110-115. There's a chance of isolated thunder storms tomorrow, and finally a break from the excessive heat by Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-80's.
Breaking
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
84°
Sunny
84° / 75°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Report: Southern Illinois pastor fired for alleged 'sins committed' against teenage congregants
- Woman shares story after excessive heat causes diabetic seizure in local parking lot
- Grand champion ham auctioned off for $10 million produced by Kuttawa's Broadbent B&B Foods
- Walker's Bluff Casino Resort officially opens Friday
- The Calloway County Sheriff's Office working to serve 55 warrants as part of recent pay docket
- Lake County, Tennessee, residents seek answers over proposed tax increase
- ‘Catastrophic’ loss: Huge colonies of emperor penguins saw no chicks survive last year as sea ice disappears
- Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss
- Ann Wilson of Heart, Skid Row and Alice Cooper among rock acts coming to Paducah's Carson Center
- Sugar Creek Flower Farm gets ready for Flowerfest this weekend
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.