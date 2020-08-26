A chance of scattered storms today with temperatures in the upper 80s.
71°F
Mostly Cloudy
91°F / 67°F
- Cinemark Paducah welcomes community back under new safety measures
- At least 64 arrested in Louisville as protesters demand answers in Breonna Taylor case
- Paducah City Commission approves rezoning for Walter Jetton renovation project
- New life to an old school: Group hopes to turn Farley Elementary into community center
- ‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home
- Several people arrested after shots fired complaint
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Kenosha becomes center of nationwide protests after police shoot Black man in front of his children
- Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting
- Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population denied by judge
