High temps around 90 today with the heat index close to 100 this afternoon. We're tracking a cold front that could bring us a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance peaks at 50%-60% this afternoon.
Wake Up Weather: 8/29/2022
Charity Blanton
Videos
