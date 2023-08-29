PADUCAH — Today will be mostly sunny, with a high of 84 and a low of 64.
- Parents take teen to police department after he allegedly burglarized a Paducah store
- US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash were from Illinois, Virginia and Colorado
- GOP silences 'Tennessee Three' Democrat on House floor for day on 'out of order' rule; crowd erupts
- School districts in Local 6 area come up with plans to combat new COVID variants
- UNC Chapel Hill faculty member killed in campus shooting
- Oliver Anthony says he ‘hates’ seeing his song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ be ‘weaponized’
- Hawaiian Electric says power lines started morning fire on August 8, but not afternoon Lahaina Fire
- Murray State staff, students excited by possible creation of school of veterinary medicine at university
- Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, known as ‘Joe the Plumber,’ dies at 49
- Kentucky tourism generates nearly $13 billion post-pandemic restrictions — Paducah-McCracken County accounts for $314 million
