Wake Up Weather: 8/3/22

Dry today in the area, but more rain chances are expected as the week winds down.
...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected... Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today across southwest Indiana, far southeast Illinois, and much of western Kentucky. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.
73°
Sunny
90° / 69°
- Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
- Funeral arrangements announced for 10-year-old girl who died after falling at Garden of the Gods
- Fitzpatrick projected winner of Missouri GOP primary for auditor
- An American dentist and big-game hunter is found guilty of killing his wife on their African safari
- Electric vehicle battery material plant to bring 250 jobs, $310 million investment to Hopkinsville
- Boy wounded in parade attack moves to rehab-focused hospital
- 18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death
- Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
- Drought-like conditions, inflation and fuel costs impact local landscaping businesses
- Brothers served on same ship, then in Vietnam
