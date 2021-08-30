Tracking temperatures in the 80s and a chance of afternoon showers.
73°F
Fair
91°F / 72°F
- West Kentucky man dies after crash on Oaks Road in McCracken County
- Man drowns at Lake Barkley Marina trying to save woman's life
- Paducah hospitals offer 'puppy love' to health care workers amid stressful times
- 12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims
- Who can issue an indoor mask mandate following Kentucky Supreme Court ruling?
- Biden attends dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base for those killed in Afghanistan
- Local college students loses home to Waverly flood, mom rescued from flood waters
- Redrawing to be held for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
- Beshear appoints Paducah attorney to serve as special justice to the Kentucky Supreme Court
- Fall armyworms invading lawns and crops in Kentucky
