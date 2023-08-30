PADUCAH — Looking at hurricane Idalia as it makes landfall this morning. In Paducah it will be partly cloudy today with a high of 81 and a low of 56.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
65°
Clear
83° / 62°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman, teenage girl charged with burglary in Graves County
- Man facing drug-related charges in multiple Kentucky counties charged with trafficking in Calloway County
- Community members concerned about traffic safety after 9-year-old boy hit by car on Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah
- Dolly Parton had to decline tea invite from Kate Middleton, jokes ‘she wasn’t going to promote my rock album’
- Parents take teen to police department after he allegedly burglarized a Paducah store
- Murray State mourns loss of 2016 grad turned Marine killed in Osprey crash in Australia
- Two Paducah Tilghman High School students charged with terroristic threatening in separate incidents
- Overturned tractor causes road block at I-24 westbound exit 4 ramp
- 8/29 Performance of the Week
- Chelsy Solomon receives Hometown Hero Award for her work with local nonprofits
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.