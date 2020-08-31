Spotty showers today with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Partly Cloudy
86°F / 71°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Missouri county abruptly overturns mask mandate
- Twitter removes QAnon supporter's false claim about coronavirus death statistics
- Paducah man arrested in connection to shooting incident
- Local parents talk back-to-school plans as districts report COVID-19 cases
- Woman charged with aggravated assault in West Tennessee shooting
- Police investigating after deadly shooting in Union City, Tennessee
- St. Louis officer dies after being shot in head by gunman
- 'These are too many cases,' Beshear says, reporting 825 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky
- Police: 5 hospitalized after block party shooting in Madisonville, Kentucky
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.