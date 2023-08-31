PADUCAH — Today will be sunny and cool with a high of 79 and a low of 56.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
63°
Sunny
63° / 58°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- The ‘blue moon’ won’t be the only rare sight in the night sky this week
- Paducah teens charged with third-degree terroristic threatening could face felony charge
- Woman, teenage girl charged with burglary in Graves County
- Mayfield holds groundbreaking ceremony in downtown area heavily impacted by tornado
- Man charged with robbery in Paducah now faces gun-related charges
- Paducah Olive Oil Company reopens in new location after original location destroyed by fire
- Workout Wednesday: Crossfit Dig Deep
- Lyon County star Alice Smith credits teammates, offseason work for success
- Miracle League of Western Kentucky seeks volunteers ahead of season opening
- What's Going Around 8/30/23
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.