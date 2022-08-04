Tracking a complex of storms with the bulk of activity occuring in southeast Missouri. A few scattered storms are possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Wake Up Weather: 8/4/22
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
76°
76° / 75°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police raid gas station in Metropolis, Illinois
- Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
- Funeral arrangements announced for 10-year-old girl who died after falling at Garden of the Gods
- Illinois GOP candidate running for governor faces backlash for comparing abortion to the holocaust
- Schools prepare for the start of the year amid several challenges
- NFL, wanting a harsher penalty, says it will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension
- Durbin, Hawley comment on Kansas abortion vote
- Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI charges
- 18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death
- 8th of August Emancipation Celebration Schedule for 2022
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.