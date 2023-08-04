Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a line from Mt Vernon, Illinois to Greenville, Kentucky. * WHEN...Until Noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - More storm development is expected early this morning. Training of multiple storms over the same area is becoming likely near the Mississippi River and into the Purchase Area of Kentucky. The resultant heavy rain will aggravate any existing flooding and cause additional flooding concerns. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&