Caldwell and Hopkins counties are under a flash flood warning until 7 a.m. Western Kentucky is under a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today, with a few scattered thunderstorms continuing into the afternoon.
Wake Up Weather: 8/5/22
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg and Webster. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving disturbance will continue to trigger scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms this morning. Storms that repeat over the same area will be capable of producing flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Paducah
73°
Cloudy
73° / 72°
