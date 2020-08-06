Another nice day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.
- Man faces dozens of counts in child exploitation case, state police say
- 'We're all in this together': Calloway County Schools completes back-to-school plan
- State supreme court overturns Tennessee mail vote expansion for November
- Carlisle County man accused of damaging store camera, stealing cigarettes faces felony charge
- Beshear reports 546 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, including 21 children ages 5 and under
- A nurse pulled three newborns out of a hospital hit by the Beirut blast
- A Russian ship's cargo of dangerous ammonium nitrate was stranded in Beirut port for years
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Beirut: wedding photo shoot captures blast
- Local 6 counties to receive CARES Act funding for public transit, housing relief
