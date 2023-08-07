PADUCAH — Cloudy today with some humidity. Highs in the lower 80s with a low of 63.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT /6 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds around 15 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 5 PM CDT /6 PM EDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
Currently in Paducah
79°
Sunny
79° / 75°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Organizers estimate thousands gathered and thousands of dollars raised at Fancy Farm Picnic
- Fulton County finding strength in low numbers
- One minor injured in Murray shooting on Sunday, August 6
- ‘Oppenheimer’ surpasses $500 million, sets box office record for highest grossing film set during World War II
- Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women
- Murray Police Department plans to conduct sobriety checkpoints
- McCracken County Band hosting Spirit Night for the first day back to school
- Police arrest man charged in hit and run that killed 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan
- Free concert in Carbondale on Saturday, August 12
- Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight will be streamed on X, according to Musk
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.