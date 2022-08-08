It's muggy this morning with highs in the lower 90s expected this afternoon. A cold front will bring us lower temperatures and a higher chance of scattered thunderstorms tomorrow.
Wake Up Weather: 8/8/22
Charity Blanton
...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today... Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105 degrees. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.
Currently in Paducah
75°
Sunny
75° / 74°
