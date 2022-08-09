It'll be warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. The highest chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Expect a dip in humidity and temperature by the weekend.
Wake Up Weather: 8/9/22
Charity Blanton
