PADUCAH — Some fog this morning with a steady increase of clouds as the day progresses. High temperature of 85 and a low of 64.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
58°
Clear
83° / 58°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners and live coverage
- A 7-year-old discovers a 2.95-carat diamond while visiting a state park
- St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway means donations for families in need
- Kentucky Supreme Court: District Judge Chris Hollowell 'unable to perform the the duties of this office', appoints special judge to serve District 2
- Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
- 2 people shot over parking spot dispute
- Two charged with conspiracy to commit extortion in attempt to get drug charges dropped in Williamson County, Illinois
- Mother charged nearly 40 years after her newborn baby was found dead in remote woods
- Illinois Star Centre Mall explores redevelopment upon state approval
- Nursing 911: Healthcare Staffing Crisis
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.