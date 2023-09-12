PADUCAH — Some light rain this morning with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. High temperature of 76 and a low of 56.
67°
Mostly Cloudy
67° / 64°
- Deputies respond to two single-vehicle rollover wrecks within an hour of each other in Graves County
- Paducah City Commission member faces violation over AC units at historic property he owns
- Local prosecutor offers clarification on Illinois' SAFE-T Act, set to go into effect next week
- Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Trooper pulls snake out of woman's car 'like it was a cute little kitten'
- McCracken County student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen Volunteer
- Police: Suspect in custody in Sikeston, Missouri, murder investigation
- 'We take every threat seriously,' superintendent says after Paducah Public Schools informs parents of two threat incidents
- 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners and live coverage
- Kentucky Supreme Court: District Judge Chris Hollowell 'unable to perform the the duties of this office', appoints special judge to serve District 2
