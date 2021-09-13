Tracking high temperatures in the 90s.
66°F
Clear
86°F / 65°F
- Trigg County Schools mourn the death of 11-year-old student
- Man arrested, held on $1 million bond, after killing girlfriend in domestic dispute in Paducah
- LIST: West Kentucky school districts that are requiring masks
- 9/11 artifacts share 'pieces of truth' in victims stories
- Police name suspect wanted in early morning shooting in Paducah
- Hollyhock House, a locally owned shop in Paducah, joins list of businesses closing
- Kentucky hospital pushed to its limits as lawmakers extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 surge
- Man injured in early morning shooting in Paducah
- After shots fired in Marion, suspects arrested after abandoning vehicle near Carterville High School
- Union City students receive history lesson on 9/11 terrorist attacks, while encouraging firefighters
