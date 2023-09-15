PADUCAH — Sunny today with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny through the weekend with a small chance for some isolated showers Saturday night.
Wake Up Weather 9.15.23
Julie Bryson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
53°
Clear
81° / 52°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- In historic first, United Auto Workers union strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis
- 10-year old inspires through his first trip to the endzone
- Medication shortage on the rise as manufacturers pull out of production
- Ahead of Paducah performance, dog staring as Sandy in Broadway's 'Annie' tour gets checkup at local vet clinic
- Rep. Comer talks possibility of government shutdown during Paducah chamber D.C. Fly-In meeting
- Marion, Illinois, mall getting makeover as part of city's proposed entertainment district
- Calloway County man charged with first degree strangulation
- Mayfield leaves for first trip to All "A" State Tournament
- For those with insurance, new COVID-19 vaccine should be covered. For those without, local health department can help
- DeSoto teen arrested in Carbondale shooting that sent victim to hospital
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.