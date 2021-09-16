Tracking high temperatures in the 80s.
...Patchy Dense Fog This Morning... Patchy dense fog has developed across portions of western Kentucky early this morning. Visibility made be reduced to a quarter mile or less. If traveling, be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Allow for extra distance between you and other vehicles. Conditions should steadily improve by mid morning.
70°F
Fog
70°F / 66°F
- Crews recover car that was driven into Ohio River Monday in Paducah
- After west Kentucky bride-to-be dies of COVID-19, family shares story with NBC News in hopes of saving lives
- Police looking for missing woman Gabby Petito ask for her boyfriend's cooperation
- Kentucky National Guard members start serving at Paducah hospitals
- Local hospitals overwhelmed by patients seeking care in non-life-threatening situations
- Kentucky reports nearly 50 new virus-related deaths, including multiple people from the Local 6 area
- Paducah man arrested for drug trafficking
- Vaccine mandate deadlines raise questions over employment within hospitals
- Overnight fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren
- Toronto-based company pushing to refine unused nickel at Paducah DOE site
