PADUCAH — Some fog this morning with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. High temperature of 82 and a low of 56.
...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS... Patchy dense fog will remain possible across mainly western Kentucky and adjacent portions of far southern Illinois and far southeast Missouri through and shortly after daybreak. The fog will be particularly noticeable in closer proximity to river valleys and other low lying areas. Early morning commuters should be prepared for a sudden loss of visibility. Remember to use low-beam headlights and increase your following distance. Conditions are expected to improve by 8 to 9 AM.
- Community mourns loss of 3 high school students who died in car accident
- Two charged with trafficking after search warrant uncovers 33 pounds of marijuana, sheriff's office says
- Barbecue on the River vendors adjusting to price increases, festival kicks off Thursday
- Five injured in Fulton County Schools bus crash released from hospitals
- A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. The school says it wasn't discrimination
- After 10 years, Apple to release new ringtones
- Former NFL player Sergio Brown's mother is found dead, and now he is missing
- Mug Monday: St. Vincent de Paul set to host Customer Appreciation Day
- Local police chief, state's attorney say they're uncertain about outcomes after Illinois ends cash bail
- Paducah school board approves creation of district police chief position
