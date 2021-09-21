Tracking high temperatures in the 70s and a strong possibility of showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Cloudy
74°F / 70°F
- Beshear warns Kentuckians not to count on monoclonal antibody treatments due to nationwide shortage
- Chris Rock says he has Covid. 'Trust me you don't want this,' comedian tweets
- Paducah Board of Education approves temporary virtual learning plan
- Viral TikTok challenge encouraging kids to damage, steal school property reaches west Kentucky
- Anthony Johnson, 'Friday' actor and comedian, has died
- Human remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI says
- A Paducah man driving 120 mph lead state police on multi-county car chase
- Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving couple
- Violent weekend in St. Louis leaves 8 dead, 14 wounded
- Beshear: Road between Capitol, annex to be closed to traffic
