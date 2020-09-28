A breezy day with morning rain showers and temperatures in the upper 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
57°F
Light Rain
57°F / 56°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police: Kentucky boy charged with killing woman, 12-year-old girl
- Protesters again gather outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home
- Four accused of trafficking marijuana near day care arrested in Calloway County
- Police release video of damage they say protesters caused in Louisville
- Local pastor releases book on racial reconciliation in light of current social climate
- Lennon Black, 4-year-old celebrated with parade in Fulton County, passes away
- NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
- Thousands gather for Prayer March 2020 at National Mall
- Wake Up Weather: 9/28/20
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.