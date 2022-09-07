Fog and clouds this morning will make way for a sunny afternoon with highs in low to mid 80s. Tomorrow we'll see a nice dip in humidity but rain chances will return this weekend.
Wake Up Weather: 9/7/2022
Charity Blanton
