PADUCAH — Mostly sunny with some cooler temperatures today. High of 81 and a low of 62.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
65°
Cloudy
87° / 63°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Video shows murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison using same route as another inmate who broke out in May
- Two charged with conspiracy to commit extortion in attempt to get drug charges dropped in Williamson County, Illinois
- Sheriff: Three arrested after investigators seize more than 42 grams of meth in Weakley County, Tennessee
- JCPS bus driver retires after winning the Kentucky Powerball Lottery
- Illinois Star Centre Mall explores redevelopment upon state approval
- Two mothers who lost children to overdose honor their memory while spreading awareness through Empty Chair Project
- Paducah man charged with meth trafficking in Murray
- School spirit or too violent? Local school's pep rally sparks online debate
- Construction on I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah/Metropolis aims to create smoother, safer ride for drivers
- Bedroom sharing and the buddy system. How a Pennsylvania community is coping during a manhunt for an escaped killer
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.