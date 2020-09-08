Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
87°F
Sunny
87°F / 68°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Breonna Taylor scene photos show dozens of bullet holes
- Three types of dog foods sold nationwide recalled over high levels of mold by-product
- AEG threatens WPSD with legal action
- New hunting access areas open for public use in Kentucky
- Hundreds gather at Kentucky Lake to show support for President Trump
- 20 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County since Friday, health department reports
- High school sports in Kentucky restart with COVID-19 safety measures
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Beshear: Kentucky breaks its record for COVID-19 cases reported in one week
- Aspiring meteorologist faces unexpected storm as his journey begins
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.