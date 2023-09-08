PADUCAH — Partly cloudy today with some cooler temperatures. High of 80 and a low of 60.
...PATCHY DENSE FOG LIKELY THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS... Patchy dense fog has developed over the region after midnight. Motorists early this morning should be prepared for a sudden loss of visibility. Conditions are expected to improve by mid-morning today. Remember to use low-beam headlights if encountering dense fog this morning.
- Kentucky Supreme Court: District Judge Chris Hollowell 'unable to perform the the duties of this office', appoints special judge to serve District 2
- State police: Man reported missing in Marshall County has been found, is safe
- Illinois Star Centre Mall explores redevelopment upon state approval
- Prized piano Freddie Mercury composed Queen's greatest hits on is champion at pricy auction
- Sheriff: Search warrant leads to firearms arrest in Graves County
- Two charged with conspiracy to commit extortion in attempt to get drug charges dropped in Williamson County, Illinois
- Questions still remain about open hazing investigation involving Marshall County soccer team
- Former NFL safety and Paducah native George Wilson Jr. helps Harrah's Metropolis kick off in-person sports bets
- ‘That ’70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
- Renovations to old Lone Oak Middle School aim to give teachers, students a new, safe space to learn
