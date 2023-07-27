PADUCAH — Clear skies today with a heat advisory for most of the local 6 region and a heat warning in part of southern Illinois. Heat indexes will be in the 100's today. High temperatures will reach 97 and low temperatures will be 75.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
78°
Sunny
88° / 77°
