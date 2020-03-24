Rain today with a low threat of severe weather.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER... AT NEWBURGH DAM, MOUNT VERNON, J.T. MYERS DAM, SHAWNEETOWN, GOLCONDA, SMITHLAND DAM, PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM, AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE, CRESTING AT NEWBURGH AND MOUNT VERNON THURSDAY, AND FROM J.T. MYERS TO CAIRO THIS WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 42.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 42.5 FEET BY FRIDAY EVENING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&
Currently in Paducah
52°F
Cloudy
52°F / 43°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Tennessee cities, counties broaden closures amid coronavirus
- 2 coronavirus cases confirmed in McCracken County, health department says
- List of non-essential businesses to be closed in Kentucky
- 2 St. Louis-area residents die after coronavirus illness
- Paducah distillery making hand sanitizer
- Kentucky Oaks Mall impacted by non-essential retail business closures
- Businesses look to local government for financial help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus stimulus checks: What you need to know
- Community Kitchen no longer handing out sack lunches
- Local businesses encouraged to take part in Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce call
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.