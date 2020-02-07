Wake Up Weather: 2/7/20 Trent Okerson Feb 7, 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Flurries this morning but you might be lucky enough to see some sun this afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 31°F Cloudy 31°F / 30°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesLawsuit accuses McCracken County Schools of negligence, bullying victim in Joshi case'She probably wouldn't have survived the night': Puppy abandoned in rural southeast MissouriRep. James Comer calls on state offices to watch GenCanna after hemp processor declares bankruptcyLawyer representing former McCracken student says district 'didn't follow their own rules'Two Local 6 school districts closed due to illnessLocal brothers get surprise reunion with Army dadGenCanna files for Chapter 11 bankruptcyEnclosed trailer loaded with tools stolen in Williamson County, IllinoisThree campers stolen from Youngblood's RV in PaducahMissing Paducah woman found safe Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.