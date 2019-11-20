Wake Up Weather: 11/20/19 Trent Okerson Nov 20, 2019 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Foggy start for some this morning, but otherwise today will be our pick day of the week. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 54°F Clear 63°F / 32°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.