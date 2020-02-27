Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 40's today.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .THE RIVER IS CONTINUING TO STEADILY FALL, AND IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THIS WEEK OR EARLY NEXT WEEK, DEPENDING ON LOCATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 10:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 43.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&
Currently in Paducah
42°F
Fair
42°F / 27°F
- New coronavirus case could be first instance of 'community spread' in US, CDC says
- Judge grants order to expunge record of former McCracken County principal
- More than 200 gather to pray for missing boaters
- CDC confirms the first US coronavirus case of 'unknown' origin
- Search for missing Obion County teens and adult turned into recovery effort
- Police searching for missing Carbondale teen
- Local coffee shop lights stirring heated discussion
- 5 people killed after worker opens fire at Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee; gunman also dead
- What's next for groups opposing and supporting Paducah recreation, aquatic center
- The CDC has thoughts about soul patches and mutton chops. And they have to do with preventing coronavirus
