Wake Up Weather: 10/24/19 Trent Okerson Oct 24, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email kcallais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Increasing clouds throughout the day. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 49°F Sunny 49°F / 44°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesOutage ends for Spectrum customers in west KentuckyDriver charged after sheriff's office says he nearly hit detectiveWoman says she's sorry after 51 dogs found in terrible conditions at her homeFather, daughter charged after 40-plus dogs rescued from McCracken County homeInvestigation underway after man stabbed in Marshall County7 more dogs rescued from McCracken County home where 40-plus were foundMcCracken County Humane Society takes in 72 abused dogs in 2 daysFriends in the Fight: Marsha Harper's battle to stay in remissionMega Millions winner in Cape Girardeau claims $3 million prizeDetails on new lawsuit filed against GenCanna Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.