Be prepared for severe weather this afternoon with possible hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...EXPECT AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING TO REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO NEAR OF BELOW A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS WITHIN VERY SHORT DISTANCES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
Currently in Paducah
51°F
Cloudy
51°F / 44°F
