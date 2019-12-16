Wake Up Weather: 12/16/19 Trent Okerson Dec 16, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Grab that umbrella, rain expected all day in the Local 6 area. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 35°F Rain Shower 36°F / 34°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesPaducah woman arrested on drug chargesTennessee boy dies after being hit by trailer at Christmas paradeA UT Martin student has died, university confirmsHallmark Channel reverses decision to ban ads featuring same-sex couplesIDOT is prepared for snow in southern IllinoisActivists plan impeachment rally in CarbondaleTwo women, one 16-year-old girl charged with assault in PaducahBeshear plans to fly POW/ MIA flag year-round at CapitolDeputies investigate cabin burglaries in Graves CountyKSP searching for two in connection to multiple robberies Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.