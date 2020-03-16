Cloudy and chilly today with a chance of rain.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
42°F
Cloudy
42°F / 39°F
- US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears
- Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces bars, restaurants will close to public by end of Monday
- Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies
- COVID-19 cases reach 21 in KY, none in Local 6 area
- With the aquarium closed to humans, penguins take opportunity to explore and visit other animals
- School closures of 8 weeks or more may better mitigate coronavirus spread, CDC says
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee closes Capitol, halts state travel over coronavirus
- Scholastic is offering free online courses so your kids can keep learning while schools are closed
- Paducah businesses see drop in customers as COVID-19 concerns continue
- Google's description of its coronavirus site stops short of what President Trump described
