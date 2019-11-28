Wake Up Weather: 11/28/19 Trent Okerson Nov 28, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Nice this morning, but there is a chance for showers later this afternoon. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 36°F Sunny 36°F / 33°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesPatti's 1880's Settlement officially back openLocal high school brings back the Pledge of Allegiance in morning announcementsIndiana man arrested in connection to Paducah car break-insArrest made in Nov. 19 Graves County break-in, in which 2 were shotBetting the family farm on hemp in west KentuckyOne arrested, another being sought in firearm straw purchase schemeCouple charged after a horse is tied and dragged behind a moving truck on a snowy road in ColoradoAs number of crashes rises, McCracken County Sheriff's Office emphasizes driving safetyRumors and threats reported after Christmas parade canceled in Troy, TennesseeMan killed in I-24 crash in Marshall County Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.