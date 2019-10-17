Wake Up Weather: 10/17/19 Trent Okerson Oct 17, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Frosty this morning and a cooler-than-average afternoon. Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 42°F Sunny 42°F / 37°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos Articles5-year-old Zoey Smith, who celebrated 'No More Chemo' surrounded by loved ones, has passed awayMcCracken County inmate sought after walking away from jail welding program'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's wife killed; son shot by deputiesHemp plants valued at $8,000 stolen in southern IllinoisLocals excited to learn Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field and Stream Expo moving to PaducahLocal hospital holds No More Chemo party for 5-year-old girl with terminal leukemiaMissing teens found in HopkinsvilleMISSING: 14-year-old Marlon JohnsonWest Kentucky man helps family search for son struggling with addictionWoman killed by RV called man to pick her up not long before she died, detective testifies Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.